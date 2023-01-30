 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham joins son Cruz at Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira Miami wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

David Beckham joins son Cruz at Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira Miami wedding
David Beckham joins son Cruz at Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira Miami wedding

David Beckham looked dapper as he attended Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s lavish wedding in Miami on Saturday.

The former English football legend, 47, arrived at the Perez Art Museum with his youngest son Cruz Beckham, 17.

The father-son duo both opted for smart black suits and ties for the star-studded wedding ceremony.

David was clicked chatting with other guests. Cruz, on the other hand, was seen having a blast at the wedding bash.

Marc, 54, and Nadia, 23, tied the knot after eight months of engagement.

Victoria, who missed the reception of Marc and Nadia, sent her blessings to the newlyweds after they exchanged vows on Jan. 28.

“Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!!” the former Spice Girls alum wrote alongside Marc and Nadia’s picture. “We love you both so much.”

“And it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!!,” Victoria added. “Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift in relationship with transgender man?

Taylor Swift in relationship with transgender man?
Prince Harry receives fresh backlash for 'direct, fierce, vengeful attacks' on royal family

Prince Harry receives fresh backlash for 'direct, fierce, vengeful attacks' on royal family
Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal

Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal
Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding

Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding
Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet to be removed from the line of succession?

Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet to be removed from the line of succession?
Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts

Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts
Naughty Boy president casts doubt on 'The Last of Us 3'

Naughty Boy president casts doubt on 'The Last of Us 3'
Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45

Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45
When Angelina Jolie said she's less inclined to 'feel' for Shiloh than her adopted kids

When Angelina Jolie said she's less inclined to 'feel' for Shiloh than her adopted kids

Jane Fonda talks ‘slapping scene’ with Jennifer Lopez in ‘Monster-in-Law’

Jane Fonda talks ‘slapping scene’ with Jennifer Lopez in ‘Monster-in-Law’