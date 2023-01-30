David Beckham joins son Cruz at Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira Miami wedding

David Beckham looked dapper as he attended Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s lavish wedding in Miami on Saturday.

The former English football legend, 47, arrived at the Perez Art Museum with his youngest son Cruz Beckham, 17.

The father-son duo both opted for smart black suits and ties for the star-studded wedding ceremony.

David was clicked chatting with other guests. Cruz, on the other hand, was seen having a blast at the wedding bash.

Marc, 54, and Nadia, 23, tied the knot after eight months of engagement.

Victoria, who missed the reception of Marc and Nadia, sent her blessings to the newlyweds after they exchanged vows on Jan. 28.

“Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!!” the former Spice Girls alum wrote alongside Marc and Nadia’s picture. “We love you both so much.”

“And it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!!,” Victoria added. “Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira.”