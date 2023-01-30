Netflix 'Murder Mystery 2' trailer brings Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler back in action

Netflix has released trailer for Murder Mystery 2 on Monday starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, the film is slated to debut on March 31, 2023.

Murder Mystery 2 is a sequel to the 2019's comedy-action film Murder Mystery. The movie follows Sandler and Aniston as Nick and Audrey Spitz, who are playing full-time detectives this time.

While thriving to kick-off their own private-eye agency, Spitzes get a wedding invite from their friend Maharaja played by Adeel Akhtar on his own private Island.

However, things take a dramatic turn when the groom gets kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin.

Per the official synopsis, this kidnapping makes every glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect.

Murder Mystery 2 is directed by Jeremy Garelick and produced by Sandler and Aniston, along with Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern.

Besides the Friends alum and Sandler, the cast of the film also includes Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Dany Boon.

The 53-year-old actress also turned to Instagram on Monday to share the trailer of her upcoming sequel movie along with a caption that read, “We’re baa-aack…..March 31!”





Watch the Trailer



