 
world
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Reuters

Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction

By
Reuters

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. — Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. — Reuters

DUBAI: Iran and Russia have connected their interbank communication and transfer systems to help boost trade and financial transactions, a senior Iranian official said on Monday, as both Tehran and Moscow are chafing under Western sanctions.

Since the 2018 reimposition of US sanctions on Iran after Washington ditched Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the Islamic Republic has been disconnected from the Belgium-based SWIFT financial messaging service, which is a key international banking access point.

Similar limitations have been slapped on some Russian banks since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

"Iranian banks no longer need to use SWIFT ... with Russian banks, which can be for the opening of Letters of Credit and transfers or warranties," Deputy Governor of Iran's Central Bank, Mohsen Karimi, told the semi-official Fars news agency.

While Russia's central bank declined to comment on the deal signed on Sunday, Karimi said "about 700 Russian banks and 106 non-Russian banks from 13 different countries will be connected to this system", without elaborating on the names of the foreign banks.

Iran's Central Bank chief Mohammad Farzin welcomed the move. "The financial channel between Iran and the world is being repaired," he tweeted.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Tehran and Moscow have acted to forge close bilateral ties as both capitals attempt to build new economic and diplomatic partnerships elsewhere.

With deepening economic misery, largely because of US sanctions over Tehran's disputed nuclear work, many Iranians are feeling the pain of galloping inflation and rising joblessness.

Inflation has soared to over 50%, the highest level in decades. Youth unemployment remains high with more than 50% of Iranians being pushed below the poverty line, according to reports by Iran's Statistics Centre.

Facing their worst legitimacy crisis amid months of antigovernmental protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman, Iranian authorities fear economic isolation and lack of economic improvement could lead to more unrest.

Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Monday that the establishment faced "a tangible welfare and livelihood problem" that could not be cured without economic growth.

"In today's world, a country's status is largely related to its economic power ... We need economic growth to maintain our regional and global position," Khamenei said in a televised speech.

More From World:

Odds 'very high' of US military conflict with China, says top Republican

Odds 'very high' of US military conflict with China, says top Republican
Russia seeks 'new level' of China ties

Russia seeks 'new level' of China ties
The COVID-19 pandemic in 10 figures

The COVID-19 pandemic in 10 figures
Fight climate change without slowing growth: UAE COP28 chief

Fight climate change without slowing growth: UAE COP28 chief
'World dangerously unprepared for next crisis'

'World dangerously unprepared for next crisis'
US urges 'calm' as Israel-Palestinian conflict flares

US urges 'calm' as Israel-Palestinian conflict flares
Gunmen kill eight people at birthday party

Gunmen kill eight people at birthday party
India's top court to consider cases against block on BBC documentary

India's top court to consider cases against block on BBC documentary
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran factory: US official

Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran factory: US official

Iranian military factory hit by drone attack

Iranian military factory hit by drone attack
Trump warns 2024 election 'our one shot' to save America

Trump warns 2024 election 'our one shot' to save America
US trade shifts on COVID and China tensions, but no 'decoupling' yet

US trade shifts on COVID and China tensions, but no 'decoupling' yet