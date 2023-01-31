 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wanted to be ‘Indian Prince’ who left Palace to live under ‘banyan tree’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Prince Harry recalls plans to run away from his royal life ever since he was young.

The Duke of Sussex admits he wanted to do something ‘out of the box’ and ‘disappear’ like his mother, Princess Diana.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “Part of me really did want to do something totally outside the box, something that would make everyone in the family, in the country, sit up and say: What the—? Part of me wanted to drop out, disappear—as Mummy did. And other princes. Wasn’t there one in India, a long time ago, a bloke who just walked out of the palace and sat under a lovely banyan tree? We’d read about him at school. Or, we were supposed to.”

Prince Harry earlier revealed that he did not believe that his mother had died after all. In his book, Harry shares that he conjectured his mum to be hiding for her safety.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to give 'decent seat' to Meghan at coronation: 'PR-crisis-free'

King Charles to give 'decent seat' to Meghan at coronation: 'PR-crisis-free'
Priyanka Chopra SPOTTED with Malti Marie in FIRST EVER snap: See Photo

Priyanka Chopra SPOTTED with Malti Marie in FIRST EVER snap: See Photo
Kate Hudson recalls seeking inspiration from Sir Paul McCartney in music

Kate Hudson recalls seeking inspiration from Sir Paul McCartney in music
Prince Andrew accuser will 'speak out' as sexual assault gag order lifts

Prince Andrew accuser will 'speak out' as sexual assault gag order lifts
King Charles four-word answer when Prince Harry wanted to be ski instructor

King Charles four-word answer when Prince Harry wanted to be ski instructor
Awkward’ moment when Princess Diana ‘tried to hug’ Queen Elizabeth II

Awkward’ moment when Princess Diana ‘tried to hug’ Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry dishes ‘exceptional’ time when he cried on Princess Diana grave

Prince Harry dishes ‘exceptional’ time when he cried on Princess Diana grave
Rupert Grint has a WhatsApp group with his 'Harry Potter' co-stars to keep the bonding strong

Rupert Grint has a WhatsApp group with his 'Harry Potter' co-stars to keep the bonding strong
Marilyn Manson sued for sexually assaulting underage girl in 1990s

Marilyn Manson sued for sexually assaulting underage girl in 1990s
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation faces questions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation faces questions
Tammy Knickerbocker says missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker is alive

Tammy Knickerbocker says missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker is alive
Jinger Duggar Vuolo finally feels 'free' from her strict upbringing

Jinger Duggar Vuolo finally feels 'free' from her strict upbringing