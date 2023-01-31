 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foundation donates whopping amount to charitable causes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set up a nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, which donated a whopping amount to several charitable causes during its first year of operation.

The Telegraph reported that the foundation raised $13 million during the year and donated $3 million of the earnings to humanitarian issues.

The nonprofit released a report on Sunday to dish on the annual accomplishments, including 12.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

It also mentioned the resettling of around 175,000 Afghan and Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

The founder of World Central Kitchen shared: “Meghan and Harry turn compassion into boots through their Archewell Foundation.”

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know,” Jose added. “They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

Moreover, the foundation added that it aims to “do good” by using Harry and Meghan’s “unparalleled spotlight”.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds’ daughter James joined him during Wrexham soccer match

Ryan Reynolds’ daughter James joined him during Wrexham soccer match
Adele shares touching moment from Las Vegas concert, ‘I see little stories’

Adele shares touching moment from Las Vegas concert, ‘I see little stories’
BTS' Jin gets 'one-day' vacation from military training: Here's why

BTS' Jin gets 'one-day' vacation from military training: Here's why
Jonas Brothers confirm new album release date at Hollywood Walk of Fame event

Jonas Brothers confirm new album release date at Hollywood Walk of Fame event
Naomi Campbell drops rare photos of daughter from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Naomi Campbell drops rare photos of daughter from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
‘James Bond’ actress Eva Green records her statement in UK court

‘James Bond’ actress Eva Green records her statement in UK court
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted arguing at party, video goes viral

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted arguing at party, video goes viral
Ben Affleck appears friendly with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck appears friendly with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller
Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows

Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows
Lisa Marie Presley’s friend claims Priscilla is trying to ‘grab money’

Lisa Marie Presley’s friend claims Priscilla is trying to ‘grab money’
Michael Jackson son Prince reacts as his cousin bags role to play his father in biopic

Michael Jackson son Prince reacts as his cousin bags role to play his father in biopic

Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?

Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?