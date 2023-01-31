'There is no comparison between Shaheen and Amir'

Shaheen Afridi (L) and Mohammad Amir (R) - PSL

Lahore Qalandars' head coach said on Tuesday in a digital show that "there is no comparison" between the two pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir.



Aqib Javed shared his views on a Qalandars-initiated show discussing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) biggest rivalry between defending champions and Karachi Kings, in a PSL 8 build-up.

"Karachi Kings are not even nearer to Lahore Qalandars as far as fast bowling is concerned," said Javed.

"There is no match between Shaheen and Amir, Haris Rauf and Mir Hamza, Zaman Khan and Aamir Yamin. Yes, they have good options in spin bowling but we have strong fast bowling," he added.

Like every other PSL fan, Javed is also excited about the two rivals coming against each other in this year's edition.

Babar vs Shaheen

As Babar Azam moved to Peshawar Zalmi as their captain, Qalandars now see their competition against Zalmi too.

"Fans enjoy Babar vs Shaheen, and so do I. As Babar will now play for Peshawar, I think our competition against them will also create hype," he said.

Shaheen vs Wade

Australia's Matthew Wade shattered Pakistan's hopes to qualify for the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 by hitting three maximums off Shaheen Afridi to lead his team to a semi-final victory.

Since then, Pakistani fans are waiting to see Shaheen vs Wade once again. Wade was picked up by the Kings for this year's PSL. Hence, Pakistan fans will finally get to see Shaheen vs Wade in PSL.