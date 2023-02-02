 
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla hold reception at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla recently hosted a lavish reception at Buckingham Palace to honour British East and South-East Asian communities.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward were among the other members of the royal family to join the couple at the London ceremony.

Renowned people from the entertainment and fashion industry also marked their attendance at the event including model Alexa Chung, Fashion designer John Rocha, the Crowned Prince of Selangor, Malaysia and ‘Korean Englishman’ YouTubers.

The Queen Consort looked as elegant as always in a black frock, featuring green detailing, which she paired with a gorgeous gold necklace.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla hold reception at Buckingham Palace

Camilla had a smattering of makeup with a touch of blush and carried well her platinum locks in a stylish blow-dry.

On the other hand, the new monarch rocked a royal blue suit and matching tie. He opted for a white shirt to wear under his suit.

Weighing in on the event, John Rocha – a Chinese-Irish designer born in Hong Kong, expressed delight to have talked to the King. He said he “felt proud” to be at the reception.

