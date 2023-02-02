Jessica Biel drops heartwarming tribute for Justin Timberlake on 42nd birthday

Jessica Biel celebrated her husband Justin Timberlake’s 42nd birthday with heartwarming tribute on social media.

The Candy actor took to Instagram to drop snaps featuring the lovebirds on a holiday with sweet note to wish the Palmer star on his big day.

"Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day," Biel wrote alongside the pictures of her and Timberlake on a boat.

"The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all," she added. "The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you”

The couple, who are parents to two kids, Phineas and Silas, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in Italy.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor gushed over her relationship with Timberlake, revealing that they are still very much in love.

"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she said.

"You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."