Kyle Richards reveals motherhood advice to niece Paris Hilton: 'She'll be a great baby mom'

Paris Hilton's aunt, Kyle Richards, revealed the motherhood advice she has for her.

Making an appearance at American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on February 1, Kyle Richards spoke to Enews about her niece, Paris Hilton, and her newborn baby boy with husband Carter Reum.

Kyle, 54, shared, "A lot more people are working moms, so it's totally different, but you really get out of your kids what you put into them. That's the best way I can put it."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who shares four kids with husband Mauricio Umansky, revealed she hasn't met Paris' baby boy just yet, but noted that she knows her niece will be "a great mom."

Kyle added, "She's always been amazing with her animals, She's a good dog and animal mom, so I think she'll be a great baby mom."

The socialite also said, "Hopefully, Paris will learn from her mom and her aunt, and what she's seen with her sister and her aunts growing up."