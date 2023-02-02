Shehbaz invites Imran to all-parties conference amid daunting challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) shakes hands with PTI Chairman Imran (right) in the National Assembly. — Twitter/NAof Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to an all-parties conference (APC) aimed at finding solutions to surmount the daunting economic and political crises.

The prime minister seeks to bring heads of all political parties on the table so they can join heads and figure ways out of the ongoing situation, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement. The conference is set to take place in Islamabad on February 7.

In this regard, she said, Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq has begun contacting top PTI leaders — including former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak — and asked them to participate in the upcoming moot.

The invitation is a major development as the PDM-led government and the PTI have always been at loggerheads over almost all national issues, not only since Khan's ouster from the PM Office, but even when the tables were turned.



The move comes as Pakistan faces a severe threat of terrorism and distressing economic and political situations, with no signs of respite soon.

More to follow...