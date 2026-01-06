Karachi temperature likely to drop to single digit

A general view of a business area on a cold winter morning in Karachi, on November 14, 2024. — Reuters

Cold weather is likely to intensify in Karachi as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that night-time temperatures will fall into single digits over the weekend.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the minimum temperature in the city could drop to as low as 9 degrees Celsius on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office noted that from Thursday onwards, the minimum temperature during the night is likely to hover between 10 and 11 degrees Celsius, before declining further over the weekend.

Residents are likely to feel colder conditions due to persistent north-easterly winds, which are currently blowing across Karachi and surrounding areas, contributing to the drop in perceived temperatures.

Despite the colder spell, the PMD spokesperson has ruled out any possibility of rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh over the next 10 days. Meanwhile, dry weather is expected to prevail across the province, offering little relief from the ongoing cold conditions during the night and early morning hours.

The spokesperson also said that a western weather system may affect the upper regions of the country around January 18 or 19. However, it remains unclear whether this system will extend its impact to Sindh. A clearer forecast regarding the likelihood of rain in the province will be issued at a later stage, the PMD spox added.

Citizens, particularly children, the elderly and those with health concerns, are advised to take precautionary measures as temperatures continue to fall during the coming days.