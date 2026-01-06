Interim bail of Rajab Butt, Nadeem Naniwala extended in gambling app case

Rajab Butt appears before court in Lahore on January 6, 2025. — X/@ghazanfarabbass

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday extended bails of YouTuber Rajab Butt and TikToker Nadeem Mubarak, also known as Naniwala, until January 26 in cases related to the promotion of a gambling application.

The suspects face charges under cybercrime laws for allegedly promoting gambling application. Both Butt and Naniwala appeared before the Lahore court amid strict security.

During the hearing, the court granted the investigating officer (IO) additional time to submit the record in the case.

The court, after hearing arguments, extended the interim bail pleas of both social media influencers until January 26 and adjourned the hearing.

Separately, the Punjab Bar Council has reinstated the licence of Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq after accepting his objections, while also referring the matter to the disciplinary committee for further inquiry.

Mian Ali Ashfaq, the legal representative of YouTuber Rajab Butt, has contested the Punjab Bar Council’s decision, asserting that his licence was suspended on the basis of inaccurate information

After restoring the licence, the Punjab Bar Council has sent the matter to the council’s disciplinary committee for additional inquiry.

The PBC had suspended Ashfaq’s licence on December 31 following a complaint lodged by the president and general secretary of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA).

The development came after YouTuber Rajab Butt was assaulted following an appearance at an additional district and sessions court in Karachi in a case related to controversial statement.

Appearing before the city court along with TikToker Naniwaala, Butt was subjected to assault by lawyers, which left him with a bloodied mouth and torn shirt.

Confirming the incident, the YouTuber's counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq said that some lawyers had attacked his client and continued to beat him and injured him within the court premises.