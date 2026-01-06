ISPR DG to address presser on security situation today

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference on October 10, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will address a presser today (Tuesday) to brief the media on the current security situation and other key matters.

The military's spokesperson is scheduled to hold the press conference at 2pm.

The presser is being held amid rising terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Terrorist attacks have seen a sharp increase in the country since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban regime came into power in Afghanistan.

At least five people were killed and nine others injured in recent terrorism-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In one incident, a person was killed and nine others, including two women, were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a cement factory vehicle in Lakki Marwat district on Monday.

Separately on Sunday, four policemen were martyred in two different incidents of firing carried out by unidentified assailants in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts.

According to a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) annual security report, the 2025 witnessed a 34% surge in overall violence making it the most violent year for the country in a decade where it has "suffered a sustained escalation in violence for five consecutive years since 2021, coinciding with the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan; with almost 38% in 2021, over 15% in 2022, 56% in 2023, nearly 67% in 2024, and 34% in 2025."

The year witnessed 3,417 violence-linked fatalities and 2134 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws resulting from 1,272 incidents of violence, terrorist attacks, and counter-terrorism operations.

This reflects a sharp increase in terrorism and counterterrorism-linked violence, where 2,555 fatalities were recorded in 2024.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has faced the brunt of terrorist attacks, experienced the most significant surge, where the "fatalities rose from 1620 in 2024 to 2331 in 2025, an absolute increase of 711 deaths, accounting for over 82% of the net national rise and marking almost a 44% year-on-year surge in violence in the province".

The CRSS report further termed Balochistan as witnessing an upward trend, with fatalities increasing from 787 to 956; an additional 169 deaths, which are nearly 22% higher than the 2024 stats.

Together, both KP and Balochistan accounted for over 96% of all fatalities and almost 93% of violent incidents recorded during the entire 2025.