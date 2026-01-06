Nawaz Sharif meets Pakistani, Emirati business figures during UAE visit

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif poses with business figures during a meeting in Dubai as part of his UAE visit. — Reporter

LONDON/DUBAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by his son-in-law Ali Dar, met prominent members of the Pakistani and Emirati business community during his UAE visit.

The former premier was pictured with Naseer Lootah and his son Abdullah Lootah, who is the Chairman of Summit Bank. The meeting reflected longstanding personal and business ties between the Sharif family and leading regional businessmen, said a source.

As part of his stay, Nawaz Sharif also visited the residence of Sohail Galadari, owner of a local media house, to enquire about his health and extend his best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Nawaz Sharif and Ali Dar held meetings with several other delegates over the course of four days.

Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s eldest son, Ali Dar and his wife Asma Sharif mostly lived in London with Nawaz Sharif during the former PM’s last exile that ended around three years ago.

Since then, Ali Dar has lived between Lahore and Dubai, where his younger brother, Hasnain Dar, has been running a business for nearly two decades.

Sources said the Dubai visit was private in nature, with no formal political engagements scheduled. However, the meetings have drawn attention due to Nawaz Sharif’s continued relevance in Pakistan’s political landscape and his longstanding connections with influential figures in the region.