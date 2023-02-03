'Meghan and Harry struggling to retain support base in US due to victim narrative'

 
Friday Feb 03 2023
Friday Feb 03, 2023

Once "darling" royals have started losing some support in the US, said a British royal expert while commenting of Harry and Meghan's absence  from Oprah Winfrey's birthday party.

Daily Express correspondent Richard Palmer said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have worn out their welcome in the US.

He said when they first arrived in the US in March 2020 they were instantly popular among members of the "Hollywood elite".

Speaking on Daily Express Royal Roundup, Palmer said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were very much the darlings of the Hollywood elite when they first went over there."

He said, "A lot of people on the liberal left, particularly in performing arts, bought into their account of being bullied, being victims of racism."

Palmer said while Meghan and Harry still have some support, their "victim narrative" has put some people off.

He said there are "certainly some" who still support them, but others have become "bored".

The royal correspondent added, "I think their popularity has been damaged by their inability to move on and talk about something different."

