WhatsApp to let users 'pin messages' within chats, groups

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp always brings out the best updates for its users, making it easier for them to enjoy the experience while connecting with their loved ones.

The messaging app is rolling out another feature that would allow its users to pin messages within chats and groups in the future update, WabetaInfo reported Friday.

The app is launching the new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.3.17.

The feature, however, is inaccessible to the beta testers as of yet because it is not ready and is still under development.

Through this feature, it will become easier for users to find important messages in a conversation.

— WaBetaInfo

However, if a message is pinned but the recipient is using an old version of WhatsApp, the messaging app will "add a message in the conversation in order to ask to upgrade to the latest version available on the store".

This feature would also help "improve organisation" in the groups as it can become difficult to keep a track of messages, whether it is a group for your friends, family, or workplace.

These pinned messages will be easily accessible to everyone in the group chat so that people know what is important.

The feature will be released in a future update of the app.

Recent iOs update

Users will be able to react to messages within the announcement group in a new feature that is under development, according to a report from WABetaInfo.

Reportedly, several users discovered that they are unable to react to messages posted within the WhatsApp community announcement group.

Responding to messages in the community announcement group is not possible because doing so would make your phone number public. WhatsApp is working to make it so that the user's phone number is hidden when responding to messages in this particular group.

WABetaInfo learned that WhatsApp is working on the same feature for a future update of the iOS app.

WhatsApp is developing "an in-app banner to announce when an update that brings message reactions within the announcement group is available."