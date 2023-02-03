 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘inauthenticity’ is ‘too much to ignore’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out for allowing their ‘inauthenticity’ to consume them.

Body language expert Spidey made this admission during his video for The Behavioral Arts YouTube channel.

He started by weighing in on the Oprah interview “The inauthenticity, for me, is too much to ignore.”

Especially in light of how, “In an interview with Tom Bradby, during his book tour, the subject was brought up that during the Oprah interview they suggested or said that there was racism in the royal family and Harry denied it.”

“He said, ‘No, the media said that. We never said that, we never made the claim that they were racist or that there was any racism coming from the royal family.’”

