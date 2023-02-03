Netflix password sharing crackdown: How will it work?

Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020.— Reuters

Is Netflix stopping password sharing? Yes. And the strategy devised by the streaming platform to prevent users from exchanging passwords is beginning to take shape.

The production and streaming company has updated its FAQs page with some information about what consumers may anticipate after announcing last month that it will shortly start the preliminary deployment of its plan. Netflix pricing plans may change as well.

Device verification when phones, desktops, and streaming devices are signed into an account that isn't the primary user's home network will be the key barrier that Netflix will place in the way of password sharers.

This will happen if your account is frequently used away from your home or if someone logs in using a new device that isn't part of your family.

According to the FAQ page, Netflix will send the primary account holder an email with a 4-digit verification code that they have 15 minutes to submit before it expires.

According to the streaming giant, it uses account activity, device IDs, and IP addresses to identify which devices belong to the same household.

A previous version of the FAQ that has since been removed, according to CNBC, read that “to ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days. This creates a trusted device so you can watch Netflix, even when you’re away from your primary location.”

Over 100 million homes are reported to utilise a common password which reduces the Netflix subscriber count, according to previous statements from Netflix.

When is Netflix stopping password sharing?

Do not worry about paying a fine immediately if you are caught sharing a password. According to Netflix, sharing your account "will not immediately charge you."

According to a story from CNBC from last year, Netflix in Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica charge costs of up to $3 a month to add "sub accounts" for customers who live elsewhere than the account holder.

