Friday Oct 21 2022
Netflix to begin charging 'extra fee' for password sharing from early 2023

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year.

New York Post reported that the streaming giant will officially begin extra charging for account sharing in early 2023.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said that the streaming platform will be intended to launch subaccounts next year, which will require the subscriber to pay an extra charge to share the accessing to their accounts with friends and family.

However, the streaming giant hasn't mentioned the specified amount of charge for extra member fees.

Netflix teased the sharing extra charges in April and said that “We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetizing account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023.”

The streaming giant executives further said that “After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts, if they want to pay for family or friends.”

