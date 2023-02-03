Netflix: List of top 25 trending shows to watch

Netflix has a wide collection of movies and series in every genre for its audience to entertain them.
Here's the list of the top 25 shows currently trending on the platform:
Movies:
- You People
- Pamela, A Love Story
- Narvik
- Sniper: Ghost Shooter
- The Hurricane Heist
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Price of Family
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- An Action Hero
- Inheritance
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Puss in Boots
- Mission Majnu
- Raangi
- Sing
- F9
- The Prince & Me
- Devotion
- Let Him Go
- Taxi Driver
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
- Alkhallat+
- The Nanny Diaries
- Den of Thieves
- Last Seen Alive
Series:
- La chica de nieve
- Lockwood & Co.
- Ginny & Georgia
- Physical: 100
- Wednesday
- La Reina del Sur
- Record of Ragnarok
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Şahmaran
- Cunk on...
- Fauda
- Crash Course In Romance
- Les Combattantes
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- The Unbroken Voice
- The Glory
- Café con aroma de mujer
- Kings of Jo'Burg
- Chainsaw Man
- Kaleidoscope
- The Interest of Love
- Alchemy of Souls
- The Endless Night
- Awaken