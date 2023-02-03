 
Netflix: List of top 25 trending shows to watch

Netflix: List of top 25 trending shows to watch

Netflix has a wide collection of movies and series in every genre for its audience to entertain them.

Here's the list of the top 25 shows currently trending on the platform:

Movies:

  1. You People
  2. Pamela, A Love Story 
  3. Narvik 
  4. Sniper: Ghost Shooter 
  5. The Hurricane Heist
  6. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  7. The Price of Family 
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home 
  9. An Action Hero 
  10. Inheritance 
  11. All Quiet on the Western Front 
  12. Puss in Boots 
  13. Mission Majnu 
  14. Raangi
  15. Sing
  16. F9
  17. The Prince & Me 
  18. Devotion 
  19. Let Him Go 
  20. Taxi Driver 
  21. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 
  22. Alkhallat+ 
  23. The Nanny Diaries 
  24. Den of Thieves 
  25. Last Seen Alive 

Series:

  1. La chica de nieve 
  2. Lockwood & Co. 
  3. Ginny & Georgia 
  4. Physical: 100 
  5. Wednesday 
  6. La Reina del Sur 
  7. Record of Ragnarok 
  8. Vikings: Valhalla 
  9. Til Money Do Us Part 
  10. Şahmaran
  11. Cunk on...
  12. Fauda 
  13. Crash Course In Romance 
  14. Les Combattantes 
  15. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  16. The Unbroken Voice 
  17. The Glory 
  18. Café con aroma de mujer 
  19. Kings of Jo'Burg 
  20. Chainsaw Man 
  21. Kaleidoscope 
  22. The Interest of Love 
  23. Alchemy of Souls 
  24. The Endless Night 
  25. Awaken 

