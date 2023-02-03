Netflix: List of top 25 trending shows to watch

Netflix has a wide collection of movies and series in every genre for its audience to entertain them.

Here's the list of the top 25 shows currently trending on the platform:

Movies:

You People Pamela, A Love Story Narvik Sniper: Ghost Shooter The Hurricane Heist Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The Price of Family Spider-Man: No Way Home An Action Hero Inheritance All Quiet on the Western Front Puss in Boots Mission Majnu Raangi Sing F9 The Prince & Me Devotion Let Him Go Taxi Driver Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Alkhallat+ The Nanny Diaries Den of Thieves Last Seen Alive

Series: