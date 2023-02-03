Pakistan vows to eliminate terror outfits, facilitators after Peshawar blast

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) chairs the apex committee meeting in Peshawar, while Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir is also present at the occasion. — PM's Office

In a bid to root out the menace of terrorism from the country, the apex committee Friday agreed that the centre and provinces would adopt a uniform strategy to counter terrorism and eliminate the internal facilitators of militants.

In the wake of the deadly suicide blast inside the Police Lines area's mosque, the meeting — chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also in attendance at the Governor's House — directed the concerned authorities to devise an effective strategy in this regard.

The meeting also agreed to abolish all the sources assisting the terrorists in the country and directed effective screening, a statement from the PM's Office said.

Adopting a zero-tolerance approach against all kinds of terrorism would be the national motto, while implementation of the decisions would be ensured by national consensus, the huddle decided, according to the statement.

The meeting reviewed in detail the incidents of terrorism, particularly the attack on Police Lines and the situation that followed during which representatives of intelligence agencies briefed the committee on the overall security situation and operations against terrorists in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector-General of Police Muazzam Jah Ansari also updated participants of the meeting regarding the investigation of the Police Lines blast and the progress made so far. Ansari informed attendees about the way and routes of the attacker’s arrival in the area, which the police has identified through videos.

The meeting also hailed the prime minister for convening the All Parties Conference (APC) after the rise in terrorism, hoping that the political leadership would sit together at the table to end terrorism and would decide on steps through national consensus.

The body also appealed to religious scholars to play their role in eradicating terrorism. Ulema were urged to create awareness among the masses against such attacks which are "haram" [prohibited in Islam] and against the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Those who shed the blood of innocents have nothing to do with Islamabad, the statement said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Maulana Asad Mehmood, caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, COAS Gen Munir, all chief secretaries, and others were among the attendees of the meeting.

More to follow...