Saturday Feb 04 2023
Priscilla Presley says to ‘ignore the noise’ amid Lisa Marie Presley’s will drama

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Priscilla Presley says to ‘ignore the noise’ amid Lisa Marie Presley’s will drama

Priscilla Presley is telling fans to ‘ignore the noise’ amid the drama surrounding her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

In a statement issued to multiple media outlets, including People Magazine and Page Six, the actress 77 said, “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love.

“For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life,” the King of Rock and Roll’s widow, 77, said on Friday, February 3, 2023.

“There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family,” she went on, asking that the public allow her and her relatives “the time” they need “to work together and sort this out.”

She then added, “Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”

While she does not specifically call out anyone, Joel Weinshanker, managing partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, made a comment about the ongoing legal battle.

Weinshanker, made an appearance on Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio and weighed in on the star’s recent attempts to remain co-trustee of Lisa Marie's trust, despite a 2016 amendment made by Lisa Marie that put daughter Riley Keough in charge.

“We discussed this many, many times [before] she passed, and [it] was always Riley and Ben,” he said of her oldest children: daughter Riley Keough, 33, and son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

