 
health
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Symptoms of depression in men you should look out for

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

A man sitting on the side of the road.— Unsplash
A man sitting on the side of the road.— Unsplash

Men may be more likely than women to experience rage, act aggressively, and abuse drugs, even though sorrow is frequently the main symptom of depression in many people.

Men and depression

Men who suffer from depression may go undetected.

Male depression is typical. The American Psychological Association estimates that 9% of American men suffer depression or anxiety on any given day and that 30.6% of men go through a depressive episode at some point in their lives.

Depression impacts a person's thoughts, feelings, body, and behaviour. Statistics also show that there are four times as many men as women who die by suicide each year. 

It is critical to comprehend how depression symptoms may vary between men and women. It can help in raising awareness of depression in both individuals and those close to them. 

Symptoms of depression in men and women

Some symptoms of depression are the same for both sexes. These include feelings of hopelessness, feeling sad, tearful, low, guilty, or empty. Other general symptoms are:

  • too little or too much sleep
  • having trouble concentrating
  • losing enjoyment in pleasurable activities
  • appetite or weight changes
  • feeling agitated or tired

It is important to note, however, that not everyone with depression will experience all of the mentioned symptoms.

Men are more likely than women to experience some depressive symptoms, which may be influenced by social, genetic, hormonal, or physiological factors. 

Behavioural symptoms of depression in men

Different behavioural manifestations of depression can occur in men and women. 

Males are more prone than women to engage in risk-taking behaviour and have rage outbursts. Alcohol and drug use are also more frequently associated with depression in men than in women.

Men with depression may experience the following behavioural changes:

  • avoiding family or social situations
  • working obsessively without taking proper breaks
  • drinking more or taking drugs
  • engaging in risk-taking behaviour, such as gambling or unsafe sex
  • finding it hard to keep up with work or family responsibilities
  • becoming more controlling or abusive in relationships
  • attempting suicide

According to one theory, these behavioural adjustments originate from men trying to hide their depression and following the "masculine norms." Men may lash out or indulge in self-destructive habits as a result of the attempt to hide their despair.

Men who are depressed may also lose interest in their passions and hobbies or feel less driven to perform at work.

Emotional signs of depression in men

Irritability and frustration can be early indicators of depression in men.

It could be simpler for some guys to talk about physical issues than mood swings. But there is a strong connection between the mind and body. Even if a symptom seems trivial, it is crucial to reach out to a doctor.

Low moods are brought on by depression, which has an emotional impact on both men and women.

While some males might feel less comfortable expressing their feelings aloud, depressed women frequently express their feelings. 

Physical symptoms of depression

Even though depression is a mental health condition, it also has serious physical symptoms. Men with depression may experience:

  • headaches
  • tightness in the chest
  • joint, limb, or back pain
  • digestive problems
  • tiredness
  • sleeping too much or too little
  • feeling restless or agitated
  • eating too much or too little
  • unintentional weight loss

More From Health:

Indian eye drops linked to vision loss, infections

Indian eye drops linked to vision loss, infections
Australia to legalise MDMA and magic mushrooms for medical use

Australia to legalise MDMA and magic mushrooms for medical use
Does avian flu affect humans?

Does avian flu affect humans?
Could blood test detect Alzheimer's disease?

Could blood test detect Alzheimer's disease?
Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study

Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study
Sitting in traffic can lead to 'brain damage'

Sitting in traffic can lead to 'brain damage'
Magnesium: What you need to know about this important micronutrient

Magnesium: What you need to know about this important micronutrient
Poliovirus detected in Lahore sewage, once again

Poliovirus detected in Lahore sewage, once again
Stockpile medicines for 'nuclear war', WHO tells governments

Stockpile medicines for 'nuclear war', WHO tells governments
Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis?

Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis?
'Sitting all day can worsen brain function'

'Sitting all day can worsen brain function'
Pakistan detects year’s first poliovirus sample in Lahore sewage

Pakistan detects year’s first poliovirus sample in Lahore sewage