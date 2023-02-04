Symptoms of depression in men you should look out for

A man sitting on the side of the road.— Unsplash

Men may be more likely than women to experience rage, act aggressively, and abuse drugs, even though sorrow is frequently the main symptom of depression in many people.

Men and depression



Men who suffer from depression may go undetected.

Male depression is typical. The American Psychological Association estimates that 9% of American men suffer depression or anxiety on any given day and that 30.6% of men go through a depressive episode at some point in their lives.

Depression impacts a person's thoughts, feelings, body, and behaviour. Statistics also show that there are four times as many men as women who die by suicide each year.

It is critical to comprehend how depression symptoms may vary between men and women. It can help in raising awareness of depression in both individuals and those close to them.

Symptoms of depression in men and women

Some symptoms of depression are the same for both sexes. These include feelings of hopelessness, feeling sad, tearful, low, guilty, or empty. Other general symptoms are:

too little or too much sleep

having trouble concentrating

losing enjoyment in pleasurable activities

appetite or weight changes

feeling agitated or tired

It is important to note, however, that not everyone with depression will experience all of the mentioned symptoms.



Men are more likely than women to experience some depressive symptoms, which may be influenced by social, genetic, hormonal, or physiological factors.



Behavioural symptoms of depression in men



Different behavioural manifestations of depression can occur in men and women.

Males are more prone than women to engage in risk-taking behaviour and have rage outbursts. Alcohol and drug use are also more frequently associated with depression in men than in women.



Men with depression may experience the following behavioural changes:



avoiding family or social situations

working obsessively without taking proper breaks

drinking more or taking drugs

engaging in risk-taking behaviour, such as gambling or unsafe sex

finding it hard to keep up with work or family responsibilities

becoming more controlling or abusive in relationships

attempting suicide

According to one theory, these behavioural adjustments originate from men trying to hide their depression and following the "masculine norms." Men may lash out or indulge in self-destructive habits as a result of the attempt to hide their despair.

Men who are depressed may also lose interest in their passions and hobbies or feel less driven to perform at work.

Emotional signs of depression in men



Irritability and frustration can be early indicators of depression in men.

It could be simpler for some guys to talk about physical issues than mood swings. But there is a strong connection between the mind and body. Even if a symptom seems trivial, it is crucial to reach out to a doctor.

Low moods are brought on by depression, which has an emotional impact on both men and women.

While some males might feel less comfortable expressing their feelings aloud, depressed women frequently express their feelings.

Physical symptoms of depression

Even though depression is a mental health condition, it also has serious physical symptoms. Men with depression may experience: