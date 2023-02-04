Kate Middleton shares her never-before-seen childhood picture

Kate Middleton has amazed fans as she shared her adorable throwback family photograph, showing herself as a baby with her father, Michael Middleton.

The adorable picture shows Kate smiling and reaching out to grab her father’s face. It was released as part of Kate’s new Shaping Us campaign to highlight the importance of early years development.

According to some fans Princess Kate is the image of Prince Louis in baby photo with dad Michael Middleton.



Kate shared her photograph to the Prince and Princess of Kates' social media accounts, captioning: "Faces are a baby’s best toy’. On Tuesday we launched Shaping Us to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives."

The princess of Wales added that the photograph was taken “with Dad, by Mum”.

Prince William's sweetheart, in a follow-up tweet, asked royal fans to “spend time with your friends, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives”.

She added: “I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”



Many Twitter users obliged and shared their own childhood photos in reply to the princess’ tweet.