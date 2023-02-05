 
world
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Reuters

Girl killed in shark attack on Australia's west coast

By
Reuters

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Selective photo of grey shark.— Pexels
Selective photo of grey shark.— Pexels

SYDNEY: A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday after being mauled by a shark in a river in Western Australia's state capital Perth after she jumped in the water to swim with a pod of dolphins.

Police said they were called to the scene of the attack about 3:45 pm Saturday (0745 GMT) near a traffic bridge in the Swan River, in the Fremantle port area of Perth.

The girl was pulled from the water with critical injuries and she died at the scene, police said in a statement.

Police believe the victim was with friends and jumped off a jet ski to swim with a pod of dolphins in the river when the shark attack occurred.

Authorities were not sure what kind of shark attacked the girl, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

People were being urged to take extra caution in the Swan River around Fremantle in the wake of the mauling.

The last fatal shark attack in Western Australian waters was in November 2021 when a 57-year-old man was killed by a great white shark at Perth's Port Beach.

A man was severely injured by a bull shark while swimming in the Swan River in January 2021.

More than 100 species of shark live in the waters of Western Australia — the nation's largest state, with bull sharks often found many kilometres upriver.

The risk of shark attacks in the state is low, according to the state government, which has set up a dedicated shark response unit to work with first responders on shark incidents.

On the east coast, several Sydney beaches, including the iconic Bondi and Bronte, were shut down last February after a swimmer was killed in a shark attack, the first such fatality at the city's beaches in nearly 60 years.

Australia ranked behind only the United States in the number of unprovoked shark bites on humans in 2021, according to the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File.

More From World:

Pope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip urging an end to violence

Pope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip urging an end to violence
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against justice reform plans

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against justice reform plans
US fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile

US fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile
Malaysian official says Islamophobia should be criminal offence

Malaysian official says Islamophobia should be criminal offence
Longer-range rockets included in $2bn US pledge for Ukraine

Longer-range rockets included in $2bn US pledge for Ukraine
India, US discuss Narendra Modi's White House visit

India, US discuss Narendra Modi's White House visit
US reports blowout job growth; unemployment rate lowest since 1969

US reports blowout job growth; unemployment rate lowest since 1969
Arctic blast grips US Northeast, bringing frostbite-threatening temperatures

Arctic blast grips US Northeast, bringing frostbite-threatening temperatures
China balloon soaring over US deflates hopes for diplomatic thaw

China balloon soaring over US deflates hopes for diplomatic thaw
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
With rare China trip, Blinken aims to steady rocky relationship

With rare China trip, Blinken aims to steady rocky relationship
Pakistan to 'participate in Moscow meeting' on Afghan crises

Pakistan to 'participate in Moscow meeting' on Afghan crises