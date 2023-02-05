 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank could be the next royals to leave the UK and become Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbours in California.

As per reports, shared by Daily Mail, the couple has been sending details of homes close to Montecito to the 32-year-old princess.

The outlet further reported that Prince Andrew’s daughter plant to rent a home before buying a property in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting baby number two, spent two years in New York between 2013 and 2015.

Jack and the princess have a two-year-old August and another child on their way while the father of the babies works in Portugal at a high-end property development.

During their time in the UK, the couple lives at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'

Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'
Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala

Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’

Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’
Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala

Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes make PDA-filled red carpet debut at pre-Grammy gala
Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career

Pedro Pascal reveals he played two ‘Law & Order’ characters during early career
Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper

Kanye West's ex-law firm 'officially' quits rapper
Politician’s want Prince Harry stripped of titles ‘immediately’

Politician’s want Prince Harry stripped of titles ‘immediately’
New thrones to be made for King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla

New thrones to be made for King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'devastated' after romance scandal?

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'devastated' after romance scandal?
Prince Harry ‘totally paranoid’ about the media

Prince Harry ‘totally paranoid’ about the media