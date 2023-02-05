 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

'Leaving Neverland' director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will 'glorify a man who raped children'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Leaving Neverland director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will glorify a man who raped children

Leaving Neverland director has come forward against the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, saying it will glorify an abuser.

Dan Reed, credited with directing his scathing documentary, Leaving Neverland, in 2019, has categorically opposed the new Michael Jackson biopic that will hail an abuser.

According to Deadline, the new biopic hasn't started filming yet and is being produced by Graham King, known for producing the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody as well as The Departed.

The film is being guided with the cooperation of John Brace and John McClain, the co-executors of Jackson’s estate.

Reed has slammed the upcoming biopic in the UK's Guardian: "No one is talking about 'cancelling' this movie, which will glorify a man who raped children," he wrote.

He continued, "What the total absence of outrage accompanying the announcement of this movie tells us is that Jackson’s seduction is still a living force, operating from beyond the grave. "

"It seems that the press, his fans, and the vast older demographic who grew up loving Jackson are willing to set aside his unhealthy relationship with children and just go along with the music," Reed, 58, added further.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum make their classy red carpet debut after birth of son via surrogate

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum make their classy red carpet debut after birth of son via surrogate
Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react

Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react
Charlie Puth and girlfriend Brooke Sansone make rare appearance holding hands at a pre-Grammys party

Charlie Puth and girlfriend Brooke Sansone make rare appearance holding hands at a pre-Grammys party
Shakira gears up for ‘tell-all’ album after her dramatic split with Gerard Pique

Shakira gears up for ‘tell-all’ album after her dramatic split with Gerard Pique

Sir Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles III's coronation ceremony: reports

Sir Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles III's coronation ceremony: reports
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'

Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'
Drake demands more money from Spotify

Drake demands more money from Spotify

Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala

Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25