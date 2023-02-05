'Leaving Neverland' director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will 'glorify a man who raped children'

Leaving Neverland director has come forward against the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, saying it will glorify an abuser.



Dan Reed, credited with directing his scathing documentary, Leaving Neverland, in 2019, has categorically opposed the new Michael Jackson biopic that will hail an abuser.

According to Deadline, the new biopic hasn't started filming yet and is being produced by Graham King, known for producing the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody as well as The Departed.

The film is being guided with the cooperation of John Brace and John McClain, the co-executors of Jackson’s estate.

Reed has slammed the upcoming biopic in the UK's Guardian: "No one is talking about 'cancelling' this movie, which will glorify a man who raped children," he wrote.

He continued, "What the total absence of outrage accompanying the announcement of this movie tells us is that Jackson’s seduction is still a living force, operating from beyond the grave. "

"It seems that the press, his fans, and the vast older demographic who grew up loving Jackson are willing to set aside his unhealthy relationship with children and just go along with the music," Reed, 58, added further.