Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan have a mini 'Clueless' reunion in their reprisal of iconic roles

Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan have left fans shell-shocked with their reprisal of the iconic Clueless characters.



Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reprised their iconic Clueless roles as Cher Horowitz and Amber Mariens for a SuperBowl ad.

On Monday, February 6, a new ad for Rakuten, was released by the company in full, which will run during the SuperBowl.

As per People, Silverstone and Donovan appeared in their character looks, standing in a high school class at their podiums to debate on the benefits of using the brand.

used to be pretty clueless about shopping," says Silverstone, 46, before Donovan, not missing a beat as her sharp-tongued character, quips, "Among other things."

"Like when I heard I could save while getting cash back with Rakuten, I was like, as if!" Silverstone continues, using one of Cher's signature catchphrases. "But then I was like, ugh, why didn't I do this sooner?!"

Check out the complete ad below:







