Khloe Kardashian puts Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours to rest: ‘No man right now’

Khloe Kardashian finally broke her silence over rumours that she is back together with her serial cheater ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star responded to a fan’s question about her love life, to which she revealed that she does not have time for a “man” right now.

Khloe said she is busy with her six-month-old baby boy, whom she welcomed via surrogacy, and her four-year-old daughter True.

However, the Good American co-founder did tease that she is open for a romantic relationship as she said that her ideal man is in her “prayers.”

“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another,” she replied to a fan asking if she’s dating anyone at the time.

“Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!” she added.

This comes after Khloe sparked reconciliation rumours with Tristan when she accompanied him post his mother Andrea Thompson's death.

She was later seen with him again when he was taking his younger brother, who suffers from epilepsy, to a medical facility.

Following Khloe’s visit, a friends of hers told The Sun that people close to The Kardashians star think she has forgiven the sports star for infidelity.

“Everyone thinks they’re back together - but if you ask her, she says they are just co-parents and nothing more,” said the pal.

