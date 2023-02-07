PSL 8: Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi to feature in official anthem

(Left to right) Faris Shafi, Shae Gill, Asim Azhar. — Instagram/Facebook/File

KARACHI: Young musician Abdullah Siddiqui has composed this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) official anthem, sources informed GeoSuper.tv Tuesday.

For a second consecutive year, Siddiqui will be making the PSL anthem as last year he, alongside Atif Aslam and Aima Baig, composed PSL 7 anthem named "Agay Dekh".

As confirmed by the PSL on its official account, Asim Azhar and Shae Gill will sing this year's anthem. Sources told GeoSuper.tv that the third singer is Faris Shafi who will give a rap touch to the song.

Previously, Ali Sethi, son of current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head Najam Sethi, was roped in to sing PSL 8 song. The makers of Pasoori were set to make this year's anthem. But, Najam, a two-time former PCB chairman, decided to revoke the contract involving his son to avoid a conflict of interest.

"I’m disappointed that Ali won’t be able to sing the anthem. Ali is also upset about this," Najam shared in a press conference last month.

"We will bring in Ali Sethi for the anthem when I’m not here. You need to understand my position. I don’t want to be involved in any controversy over conflict of interest," he had said.

Ali and Shae sang Pasoori in Coke Studio season 14 which gained massive popularity worldwide. Under former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, the Pasoori team was hired to produce the anthem.

Last year's anthem, also produced by Abdullah, garnered over 10 million views on YouTube.

PSL 8 will be played from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Multan will be hosting PSL's opening ceremony and match for the first time in its history. Home side Multan Sultans will take on defending champions Lahore Qalandars on February 13.

Karachi will host its first match on February 14 between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

In the first phase till February 26, Karachi and Multan will host 14 matches. On the same day, Lahore will host its first match. Thereafter, the league will move to Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Sources also claimed that Rawalpindi will host most 11 matches in this year's PSL. The final of the mega event will take place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on March 19.