 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghans plan

King Charles has attracted massive praise for giving befitting response to Prince Harry's attacks against the royal family.

Royal family's strategy of shunning Harry and Meghan's claims seems to be successful as it's giving no more hype to their claims.

The monarch and other senior members of the Firm are throwing themselves into lots of walkabouts and meetings and paying attention to continue their duties instead of indulging into any new rift with the Sussex.

King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales kicked things off two days after the release of Harry's memoir.

In Scotland, King Charles appeared laughing heartily with members of the public while at a local community space aiming to combat rural loneliness. 

The same day, William and Kate appeared at ease as they called in at the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital and the mental health charity Open Door in Merseyside, northern England.

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling

Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling
Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why
Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation

Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation
Louise Thompson details about ‘surviving second time’ after suffering haemorrhage

Louise Thompson details about ‘surviving second time’ after suffering haemorrhage
Janelle Monae reacts to fan’s remark over Grammys appearance

Janelle Monae reacts to fan’s remark over Grammys appearance
Joe Manganiello discusses great grandma’s traumatic escape from Armenian Genocide

Joe Manganiello discusses great grandma’s traumatic escape from Armenian Genocide
America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander dies after suffering sudden stroke

America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander dies after suffering sudden stroke
Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘ignores’ negative criticism about Chris Pratt: Here’s why

Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘ignores’ negative criticism about Chris Pratt: Here’s why
Matthew McConaughey shares he’s voicing Elvis Presley in Netflix animated series: Watch

Matthew McConaughey shares he’s voicing Elvis Presley in Netflix animated series: Watch
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr’s reunion for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr’s reunion for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel
Paul Rudd explains what his children think of him being an Ant-Man

Paul Rudd explains what his children think of him being an Ant-Man
Paul Rudd shares wise words to Chris Evans on being ‘Sexist Man Alive’

Paul Rudd shares wise words to Chris Evans on being ‘Sexist Man Alive’