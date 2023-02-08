King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan

King Charles has attracted massive praise for giving befitting response to Prince Harry's attacks against the royal family.

Royal family's strategy of shunning Harry and Meghan's claims seems to be successful as it's giving no more hype to their claims.



The monarch and other senior members of the Firm are throwing themselves into lots of walkabouts and meetings and paying attention to continue their duties instead of indulging into any new rift with the Sussex.

King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales kicked things off two days after the release of Harry's memoir.



In Scotland, King Charles appeared laughing heartily with members of the public while at a local community space aiming to combat rural loneliness.

The same day, William and Kate appeared at ease as they called in at the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital and the mental health charity Open Door in Merseyside, northern England.