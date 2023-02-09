Twitter in fits after India asks people to ‘hug cows’ on Valentine's Day

A huge number of cows can be seen in a place in India. — Reuters/File

Among the most bizarre decisions made by the Modi-led Indian government, the most recent one takes the cake as it leaves Twitterati in fits of laughter.

The microblogging site has been flooded with the most hilarious memes after the Animal Welfare Board in India, a statutory advisory body on animal welfare laws, issued an unusual “appeal” for cow lovers in the country to do something which has tickled people.

The board has asked people to celebrate February 14, which is marked as Valentine’s Day, as “Cow Hug Day”.

At the government’s behest, the advisory body noted how the western culture’s progress has taken over local Vedic traditions in the country bringing them to the edge of extinction as a result.

“Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of west [sic] culture over time. The dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten,” the board said in a notification.

The body deemed the cow as the backbone of the country’s culture and rural economy, which sustains the life of its people, as well as represents its biodiversity and cattle wealth.

“In view of the immense benefits of the cow, hugging [the] cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day, keeping in mind the importance of the mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy. This [was] issued with the approval of competent authority and on the direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying,” the notification further read.

Following the board’s appeal, Indian Twitterati found the opportunity to share the funniest memes out there.

One Twitter user wrote: “Likely to be lonely on Valentine's Day? The government of India advises you to hug a cow. You can 'decolonise' in the same swift movement.”

Another joked about how one must understand consent before approaching a cow for a hug. "before you hug a cow, pls ask for consent," the user tweeted.

One Twitterati voiced his support for all the loners out there by sharing an image of a lonely cow at the beach.

One more shared how the board's decision wasn't a joke and was actually a serious appeal.

"Advanced cow hug day wishes," one Twitter user wrote.



