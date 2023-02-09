 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
Web Desk

King Charles ignores people of Syria after earthquake?

Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

King Charles sent a letter to the Turkish President after a devastating earthquake that killed hundreds of people on Monday.

The monarch was criticized for not sending the letter to the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer took to Twitter to share his views on the King's letter.

"A question of diplomacy. How should heads of state respond to terrible humanitarian disasters in countries deemed friendly or not? The King has written to the President of Turkey but not to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad to express his condolences."

Addressing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the king wrote, "My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes in South East Türkiye. I can only begin to imagine the scale of suffering and loss as a result of these dreadful tragedies and I particularly wanted to convey our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to the families of all those who have lost their loved.

He added, "Our thoughts and special prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this appalling natural disaster, whether through injury or the destruction of their property, and also with the emergency services and those assisting in the rescue efforts."

