Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani

Leonardo DiCaprio was severely criticized for dating a 19-year-old model, who is 29 years his junior.

The Titanic star was previously criticized over his alleged bizarre rule of only dating women below the age of 25 and now he’s facing backlash over his rumoured relationship with Eden Polani.

Radio host Megyn Kelly blasted the 48-year-old actor for dating a teenager as she said that the model could “literally be his daughter.”

"He is now dating a teenager, literally a teenager. He's in the news every week for how he won't date anybody past age 25. If he does, it makes news,” Kelly said.

"And now he's actually gone down to a teenager. She could literally be his daughter," she added during her SiriusXM podcast The Megyn Kelly Show.

Further mocking his appearance, Kelly said DiCaprio was “ageing worse than Madonna” before adding, “He is bloated - you could tell this guy partied a little bit too much.”

“He's got the big, bloated look. Step away from the booze,” Kelly said as she said his habit of dating younger women was "sad".

“I feel like this guy from the rate of things is never going to know the joy of meeting somebody who he can fall in deep love with and build a family with.”