Here's how to try Microsoft's new AI-powered Bing

The limited preview version of Microsoft's new Bing search engine, which utilises the same OpenAI technology as ChatGPT, is now accessible.

Anyone can test out a few sample queries that are published on the Bing website, but you must sign up for the waiting list if you want to test out the complete desktop preview.

Microsoft is leading a small but increasing group of businesses that are adopting chatbots to give more human-like responses to search queries with the AI-powered Bing.

While Bing trails Google by a very wide margin in terms of search engine market share, the addition of AI to search results is certain to increase interest in Bing.

Interested in testing out the updated Bing search engine's limited preview? To get your hands on the new Bing as soon as possible, you'll need to sign up for the waiting list.

Here is what you need to do:

On your desktop, go to bing.com/new and click the blue "join the waitlist" button. You'll need a Microsoft account to sign up, so you can either sign in using your current Microsoft login information or establish a new account.

You'll be directed back to the sign-up page after completing all the instructions, where it should say: "Great! You are on the waiting list."

Use your existing Microsoft login information to join the waiting list if you already have an account.



Microsoft offers two ways for you to climb the list and gain quicker access to the new AI-powered Bing. A new button that reads "Access the new Bing faster" should be added to the waitlist page after registration. If you select it, the following two choices will appear:



1. Set Microsoft defaults on your PC. This option will ask you to place Bing as the primary search engine.



2. Scan the QR code to install the Microsoft Bing App. The QR code will prompt you to download the Bing app and open the app store on your phone.

The Bing waitlist line

If you accomplish one of the two actions listed above without being signed into your Microsoft account, it won't count and you won't be moving up the list.

Microsoft has not yet provided a timeline for when the limited Bing preview will be available. It has only said that "we're planning to scale the preview to millions in the coming weeks."



Keep an eye out for an email telling you when it will be your turn to gain access. Currently only available on PC, AI-powered Bing will ultimately be made available on mobile.