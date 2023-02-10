 
Sci-Tech
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Here's how to try Microsoft's new AI-powered Bing

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Microsoft has not yet provided a timeline for when the limited Bing preview will be available.— Microsoft
Microsoft has not yet provided a timeline for when the limited Bing preview will be available.— Microsoft

The limited preview version of Microsoft's new Bing search engine, which utilises the same OpenAI technology as ChatGPT, is now accessible. 

Anyone can test out a few sample queries that are published on the Bing website, but you must sign up for the waiting list if you want to test out the complete desktop preview.

Microsoft is leading a small but increasing group of businesses that are adopting chatbots to give more human-like responses to search queries with the AI-powered Bing. 

While Bing trails Google by a very wide margin in terms of search engine market share, the addition of AI to search results is certain to increase interest in Bing.

Interested in testing out the updated Bing search engine's limited preview? To get your hands on the new Bing as soon as possible, you'll need to sign up for the waiting list. 

Here is what you need to do:

On your desktop, go to bing.com/new and click the blue "join the waitlist" button. You'll need a Microsoft account to sign up, so you can either sign in using your current Microsoft login information or establish a new account. 

You'll be directed back to the sign-up page after completing all the instructions, where it should say: "Great! You are on the waiting list."

— CNET
— CNET

Use your existing Microsoft login information to join the waiting list if you already have an account.

Microsoft offers two ways for you to climb the list and gain quicker access to the new AI-powered Bing. A new button that reads "Access the new Bing faster" should be added to the waitlist page after registration. If you select it, the following two choices will appear:

1. Set Microsoft defaults on your PC. This option will ask you to place Bing as the primary search engine.

2. Scan the QR code to install the Microsoft Bing App. The QR code will prompt you to download the Bing app and open the app store on your phone.

The Bing waitlist line

If you accomplish one of the two actions listed above without being signed into your Microsoft account, it won't count and you won't be moving up the list. 

Microsoft has not yet provided a timeline for when the limited Bing preview will be available. It has only said that "we're planning to scale the preview to millions in the coming weeks."

Keep an eye out for an email telling you when it will be your turn to gain access. Currently only available on PC, AI-powered Bing will ultimately be made available on mobile.

More From Sci-Tech:

ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms: JPMorgan

ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms: JPMorgan
SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch

SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch
SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch

SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch
Google BARD demo fail: Did Microsoft make Google 'dance'?

Google BARD demo fail: Did Microsoft make Google 'dance'?
Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks

Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks
Explainer — Bard vs ChatGPT: What do we know about Google's AI chatbot?

Explainer — Bard vs ChatGPT: What do we know about Google's AI chatbot?
Britain says Microsoft's 'Call of Duty' deal could harm gamers

Britain says Microsoft's 'Call of Duty' deal could harm gamers
Zoom to shed about 1,300 jobs as pandemic-fueled demand slows

Zoom to shed about 1,300 jobs as pandemic-fueled demand slows
Safer Internet Day: These four tips can change your YouTube experience

Safer Internet Day: These four tips can change your YouTube experience
WhatsApp announces 'set' of new features for users

WhatsApp announces 'set' of new features for users

Here's a list of jobs likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence

Here's a list of jobs likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence
Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft

Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft