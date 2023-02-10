Peshawar Zalmi: Fixtures and probable lineups for PSL 8

Zalmi captain Babar Azam photographed talking to his team during a training session. — Twitter/@PeshawarZalmi

Peshawar Zalmi is once again set to make its presence felt during the much-awaited PSL — Pakistan Super League.

With the eighth edition of PSL just around the corner, the Zalmis — under the leadership of Babar Azam — have already started training in Karachi.

The team’s back-to-back training sessions are a clear sign that the Zalmis intend to bring their A-game to the tournament.

Finishing positions in previous seasons

Peshawar Zalmi is the only PSL team to feature in all PSL playoffs. The yellow army won their maiden and only title in 2017.

It must be noted that Zalmi is the only PSL team to qualify for the final of the event four times.

In 2017, Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators in Lahore to win the glittering PSL trophy. Although, they lost in the finals of PSL 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman)

Probable lineup

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Haris Sohail, Sherfane Rutherford, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad

Fixtures

14th Feb — Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, National Bank Cricket Arena

17th Feb — Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Multan Cricket Stadium

20th Feb — Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Cricket Arena

23rd Feb — Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

26th Feb — Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium

1st Mar — Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

7th Mar — Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

8th Mar — Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

10th Mar — Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

12th Mar — Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium