Why Ben Cutting and Erin Holland love coming to Pakistan?

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting gets interviewed by his wife Erin Holland during PSL season 7 on January 30, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting Friday said he and his wife Erin Holland return to Pakistan for its people and culture.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the training camp with Karachi Kings as the much-awaited eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) approaches, Cutting said they "love" coming to the country.

"We look forward to it every year [...] coming back to PSL and the country Pakistan, the hospitality and the cricket... it is awesome," the Australian player said.

The cricketer has remained part of PSL for the last five seasons. After representing Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in previous seasons, Cutting will represent the Kings in this year's PSL.

On the other hand, Holland will return to the PSL as a presenter. She will accompany renowned Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas as a presenter in the commentary panel of PSL 8.

New franchise

Cutting is looking forward to a new challenge in PSL 8. "Yes, it's a new franchise and obviously another challenge. I am really looking forward to it," he said.

"PSL has always been tough in terms of standard. Local bowlers dominate here and it really makes this league apart from others around the world," he highlighted.

The Australian cricketer said his franchise will definitely miss the presence of the world's best batter Babar Azam.

Kings traded Babar with veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik from Zalmi. The two teams will start their PSL 8 campaign against each other on February 14 in Karachi.