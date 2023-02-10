 
sports
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
M Muzamil Asif

Why Ben Cutting and Erin Holland love coming to Pakistan?

By
M Muzamil Asif

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting gets interviewed by his wife Erin Holland during PSL season 7 on January 30, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@thePSLt20
Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting gets interviewed by his wife Erin Holland during PSL season 7 on January 30, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting Friday said he and his wife Erin Holland return to Pakistan for its people and culture.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the training camp with Karachi Kings as the much-awaited eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) approaches, Cutting said they "love" coming to the country.

"We look forward to it every year [...] coming back to PSL and the country Pakistan, the hospitality and the cricket... it is awesome," the Australian player said.

The cricketer has remained part of PSL for the last five seasons. After representing Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in previous seasons, Cutting will represent the Kings in this year's PSL.

On the other hand, Holland will return to the PSL as a presenter. She will accompany renowned Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas as a presenter in the commentary panel of PSL 8.

New franchise

Cutting is looking forward to a new challenge in PSL 8. "Yes, it's a new franchise and obviously another challenge. I am really looking forward to it," he said.

"PSL has always been tough in terms of standard. Local bowlers dominate here and it really makes this league apart from others around the world," he highlighted.

The Australian cricketer said his franchise will definitely miss the presence of the world's best batter Babar Azam.

Kings traded Babar with veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik from Zalmi. The two teams will start their PSL 8 campaign against each other on February 14 in Karachi. 

More From Sports:

Kamran Akmal excuses himself from national selection committees

Kamran Akmal excuses himself from national selection committees
PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi: Fixtures and probable lineups for PSL 8

Peshawar Zalmi: Fixtures and probable lineups for PSL 8
Multan Sultans: Fixtures and probable lineup for PSL 2023

Multan Sultans: Fixtures and probable lineup for PSL 2023
PSL 2023: In major setback to Multan Sultans, Tim David to miss several matches

PSL 2023: In major setback to Multan Sultans, Tim David to miss several matches
Islamabad United: Fixtures and probable lineups for PSL 2023

Islamabad United: Fixtures and probable lineups for PSL 2023
PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Islamabad United

PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Islamabad United
PSL 2023: Wahab Riaz's oath-taking ceremony postponed

PSL 2023: Wahab Riaz's oath-taking ceremony postponed
Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering

Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering
Lahore Qalandars: Fixtures and probable lineup for PSL 8

Lahore Qalandars: Fixtures and probable lineup for PSL 8
PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars kit, rousing anthem released

PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars kit, rousing anthem released

This might be our year, says Jason Roy ahead of PSL 8

This might be our year, says Jason Roy ahead of PSL 8