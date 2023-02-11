WhatsApp announces much-awaited feature for users

A representational image showing people holding phones with WhatsApp logo on the screen. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp has become one of the main sources to share all sorts of media including photos, videos, gifs, and voice messages to your loved ones without any hassle.

Users can easily send multiple photos to a group chat or to a friend or family member within a few seconds. However, users often complained about sharing up to only 30 photos at a time. And this has now been sorted out.

The instant messaging app has been introducing newer features and making the application's usage easy and smooth for its users. Through this new update, users can now send up to 100 photos at a time, WaBetaInfo reported Saturday.

WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.3.0.75. This new feature is being released for some beta testers, however, WhatsApp plans to release it to more users later.

"This feature makes it easier for the beta testers to share their albums with their friends and family," said WaBetaInfo. This feature is also being released to some iOS beta testers.

— WaBetaInfo

To see if this option is available within your app, you need to open the media picker and select over 30 photos/videos. If you are able to select more than 30 media, this means that this feature is accessible to you and you can select up to 100 images and videos.

Recently, WhatsApp announced a set of new features for its users, making the messaging experience smooth for them.

Private audience selector

With this feature, users will be allowed to choose who they can share their status updates with. It adds a customised experience to the messaging app as users have the authority to show their status updates to a selected number of people.

Voice status

This feature has allowed users to share voice notes, of up to 30 seconds, on status. It was announced under the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 update and WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.2.0.70 version from TestFlight.

Status reactions

This feature allows users to react to a status just like message reactions. They can react with a heart-eye emoji, tears of joy emoji, open mouth emoji, emoji, folded hands, clapping hands, party popper, and 100 points.

Status profile rings for new updates

Through this feature, users can see if there is an update for status right within the chat list. This feature was introduced to more people via the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.19.17 update.

Link previews on status

This feature allows users to share link previews when they share a link as a status update.

The WaBetaInfo said that these features are available on the Android, iOS and desktop versions of the app.