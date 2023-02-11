Eden Polani returns to home town amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Eden Polani is forced to return to her home town in Israel amid rumours that she is dating Leonardo DiCaprio, who is 29 years her senior.

An insider spilt to Page Six that the 19-year-old model “got into a spat with her family over the whole thing” — and is now “flying back to Israel.”

Rumours about the pair dating began after they were seen sitting next to each other at recording artist Ebony Riley’s EP release party.

The source refuted the rumours that DiCaprio and Polani are dating but stated that the model was pleased to be “in the right place at the right time,” and was initially “chasing attention.”

However, after the picture of the pair went viral, all “the attention backfired” as fans and known personalities are bashing the 29 year age difference between DiCaprio and Polani.

The outlet shared that the teenage model has very strict parents and they were upset over news of her dating a 48-year-old man.

Despite a source close to the Titanic actor telling People Magazine that the actor is not romantically involved with the model, people aren’t putting a full stop around the speculations.

"Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group,” the insider said, adding, “just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."

As for DiCaprio, another insider told In Touch Weekly that he was “so upset” about the rumours that he is hesitant to step outside.

After assuring that DiCaprio and Polani are just friends, the source said DiCaprio was “venting” about the rumours.

“He was so upset he can’t go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone,” the outlet shared.