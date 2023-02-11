Britney Spears’ alleged ‘mental problems’ are ‘far more severe’ than people realize

Britney Spears’ medical problems are far “more severe” than fans and people who know her realize, an insider revealed.

Reports of people close to the Toxic hitmaker planning an intervention for her mental health took the internet by storm earlier this week.

However, the popstar denied the rumours in multiple notes dropped on Instagram with her husband Sam Asghari also slamming the reports while speaking to Access Hollywood.

Now, well-placed sources have revealed to Page Six that the Princess of Pop's mental health has become severe and that her loved ones are worried for the singer’s well-being.

But no one wants that she be put into conservatorship again as they think there are “less harsher ways” to deal with her problems.

“Nobody outside the very small conservatorship circle knows what Britney’s medical status really is,” the source told the publication.

“If people knew Britney’s actual medical status, I think it would reveal that her mental problems are far more severe than people realize.”

“Regardless of her mental condition, it isn’t necessarily appropriate for her to be under a conservatorship. There are less harsh ways to handle it,” the insider said.