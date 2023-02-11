 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ alleged ‘mental problems’ are ‘far more severe’ than people realize

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Britney Spears’ alleged ‘mental problems’ are ‘far more severe’ than people realize
Britney Spears’ alleged ‘mental problems’ are ‘far more severe’ than people realize

Britney Spears’ medical problems are far “more severe” than fans and people who know her realize, an insider revealed.

Reports of people close to the Toxic hitmaker planning an intervention for her mental health took the internet by storm earlier this week.

However, the popstar denied the rumours in multiple notes dropped on Instagram with her husband Sam Asghari also slamming the reports while speaking to Access Hollywood.

Now, well-placed sources have revealed to Page Six that the Princess of Pop's mental health has become severe and that her loved ones are worried for the singer’s well-being.

But no one wants that she be put into conservatorship again as they think there are “less harsher ways” to deal with her problems.

“Nobody outside the very small conservatorship circle knows what Britney’s medical status really is,” the source told the publication.

“If people knew Britney’s actual medical status, I think it would reveal that her mental problems are far more severe than people realize.”

“Regardless of her mental condition, it isn’t necessarily appropriate for her to be under a conservatorship. There are less harsh ways to handle it,” the insider said.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death

Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant
Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’

Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’
BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello

BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello
Prince Harry’s fight for Archie’s taxpayer-funded protection is ‘ludicrous’

Prince Harry’s fight for Archie’s taxpayer-funded protection is ‘ludicrous’
Prince Harry ‘selling’ life story in ‘installments’ to Netflix, Spotify

Prince Harry ‘selling’ life story in ‘installments’ to Netflix, Spotify
Eden Polani returns to home town amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Eden Polani returns to home town amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Bianca Censori takes charge of Kanye West's businesses?

Bianca Censori takes charge of Kanye West's businesses?
Princess Eugenie’s latest post sparks new online debate

Princess Eugenie’s latest post sparks new online debate
Prince Harry’s created ‘even more frenzied news coverage’ of King Charles

Prince Harry’s created ‘even more frenzied news coverage’ of King Charles
Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as 'the best singer of all time'

Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as 'the best singer of all time'
Amy Robach wins 'heavier paycheck' than T.J. Holmes: Revealed

Amy Robach wins 'heavier paycheck' than T.J. Holmes: Revealed