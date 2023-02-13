Kim Heechul from Super Junior issues apology after facing backlash over recent comments

Kim Heechul from Super Junior posted an apology addressing the comments he made during a live broadcast

Kim Heechul from Super Junior posted an apology through Instagram on February 13 addressing the comments he made during a live broadcast. On February 9th, he appeared on BJ Choi’s live broadcast where they spoke while consuming alcoholic drinks. There Heechul defended former bandmate Kangin and swore while discussing school violence.

The apology stated: “Regardless of the right or wrong of my thoughts, I apologize for exaggeratedly using profanity and vulgar expressions and for portraying double standards.

I am most sorry to the fans who were hurt by the controversy I made once again. This will be the last time this happens, and I will try my best not to be involved in any controversy in the future.

However, no matter how much I reflect [on my remarks], I don’t think it’s wrong to swear at school violence [perpetrators] and certain sites.

Thank you.”

Former Super Junior member Kangin left the group after 14 years, much to their fans’ surprise. The performer was surrounded by scandals since 2005. He was indicted for driving under the influence and being involved in a hit and run once in 2009 and then in 2016. In 2017, he was then accused of assaulting a woman at a bar while drunk. Though since the victim did not press charges, the case was later dropped.