Monday Feb 13 2023
Jack Lowden and girlfriend Saoirse Ronan look loved-up as they head out for stroll in the cold

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Jack Lowden and girlfriend Saoirse Ronan were spotted getting loved-up as they walked their dog in North London on Sunday, February 12.

The couple took some time off from their hectic schedules and bundled up warm for a stroll, as per Daily Mail.

The Scottish actor, who plays murderous thug Kenneth Noyce in the new BBC1 drama The Gold, sported a navy jacket and top, paired with jeans and brown boots.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a coffee and appeared smitten with his girlfriend, who walked beside, walking their terrier Fran.

The Lady Bird actress bundled up in a padded khaki coat teamed with a dark green top and matching trousers. 

The pair met on the set of the 2018 movie Mary Queen of Scots and have been dating for three years.

