Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Web Desk

Megan Fox ‘very upset’ with Machine Gun Kelly, and ‘took her ring off’

Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got into a “big fight” over the Super Bowl weekend which sparked their break up rumours.

The Jennifer’s Body actress had deleted her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, February 12th, 2023, hours after deleted pictures of Kelly. She had also put up a cryptic post on the social platform which hinted a possible breakup.

A source revealed to People Magazine on Monday, February 13th, 2023, that the couple “had a fight over the weekend” and that Fox, 36, is “very upset” and “won’t speak to” her fiancé, Kelly, 32.

“They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” the source told the outlet “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reported that the actress “was supposed to go” to the rocker’s performance at a Sports Illustrated party Saturday but “cancelled [her] plans and flew out” of Arizona in the wake of their squabble.

A source told the magazine that “no one could tell anything was wrong” with Kelly during his set, adding, “He put his all into the performance. He was climbing rafters [and] hyping up the crowd.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and hit it off immediately.

The couple have been dating since, and the Grammy nominee popped the question two years later. He gave Fox a striking emerald and diamond ring that he said was “designed so that it was painful for her to remove.”

