Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Elvis Presley’s private jet is finally sold after it was parked in the desert for close to 40 years, per People Magazine.

The King of Rock and Roll’s battered 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar was parked at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico.

The jet was sold at auction for $260,000 last month — on what would have been The King’s 88th birthday.

Wife of the late singer, Priscilla Presley was present at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida January 8th, 2023, for the event and spoke to the packed crowd, describing Elvis’ love of collecting cars and planes as a hobby she termed “his joy.”

According to the auction site, Presley purchased the aircraft on December 22nd, 1976, for $840,000 and used it — as well as two other jets in his personal fleet — to cart his TCB band, backup groups, Col. Tom Parker and Memphis Mafia on tour to concerts and appearances across the country, the outlet detailed.

The bidding had started at $100,000 and slowly went up before topping out at its final sale price, placed by an unnamed telephone bidder.

Priscilla, who noted at the start, “This is my first auction,” watched the entire proceedings as they unrolled.

