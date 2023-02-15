Kate Middleton to welcome fourth child in 2023, predicts Princess Diana’s close friend

Princess Diana’s close friend and astrologer Debbie Frank has predicted that Kate Middleton and Prince William could welcome their fourth baby in 2023.



Debbie Frank said that the Prince and Princess of Wales feel “finally ready” and could very well be expanding their brood “sometime in 2023” after “going back and forth” about their decision for a while.

Besides fourth baby predictions, the astrologer further said, “This year she [Kate Middleton] will explore new avenues that endear her to the public, increase her relationship skills and engage in issues that show she clearly connects with what’s going on in the world and in people’s lives going.”

She added, “Especially from the summer of 2023, Kate will have the opportunity to show her strengths. June is your mega month to rise and shine.”

“Like William, autumn is a strong time for Kate to make her mark and she too is busy setting clear goals. For Kate, 2023 gives her a real opportunity to establish her identity as the Princess of Wales.”