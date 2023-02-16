Miracle Syrian baby Aya moved amid kidnap fears

The infant, Aya, is the only member of her immediate family to have survived the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has now claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people.— AFP/File

Health officials have relocated an orphaned Syrian baby who was saved by rescuers after last week's terrible earthquake in Syria and Turkey to a "secure place" as a precaution against any kidnapping attempts, according to BBC News.

The infant, Aya, is the only member of her immediate family to have survived. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has now claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people also claimed the lives of her parents and four siblings.

Aya was still attached to her mother by her umbilical cord when rescuers discovered her in the rubble of a destroyed building, according to Agence France-Presse. Her mother passed away shortly after giving birth to Aya.

Aya received an outpouring of support after a video of a rescuer removing her from the wreckage went viral. Thousands of people from all over the world offered to adopt her.

However, in order to safeguard Aya from potential kidnapping or adoption fraud, she has now had to be relocated to a safer area, a source informed BBC News.

Aya was placed under police protection, according to the Indian newspaper Firstpost, when a number of strangers showed up at the hospital saying they were related to her.

A male nurse and two armed men are accused of attacking the hospital manager in a violent incident that happened on Monday at the hospital in Afrin, Syria, reported BBC News.

The head of Afrin's health directorate reportedly stated that reports that the incident was connected to an abduction attempt were a "misunderstanding" in social media posts that BBC analysed.

According to reports, Aya is currently being looked for by the hospital manager, Khalid Attiah, and his wife, who are also taking care of their four-month-old daughter.

The Associated Press mentioned that the couple claimed they would take care of the infant until a distant family is able to take her in.

As per a report published by The Guardian, Aya's great-uncle plans to adopt her after she is discharged from the hospital.

