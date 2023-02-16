Selena Gomez quit social media after being trolls by Justin Bieber's fans

Selena Gomez revealed she left social media after fans of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber compared her to his new girlfriends.

The Only Murders in the Building star said she had a hard time after parting ways with the Peaches hitmaker and it was made harder by mean trolls on Twitter and Instagram.

“I never got the chance to go to an actual high school,” the singer told Vanity Fair. “The world was my high school for the longest time, and I started getting inundated with information that I didn’t want.”

“I went through a hard time in a breakup, and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback] — not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else,” Gomez added referring to her split from Bieber.

“There’d be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one. People can call me ugly or stupid, and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed.

“They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety … I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.,” she continued.

Gomez had to give the control of her social media accounts to someone else including Twitter and Instagram but choose to stick to TikTok as she finds the app a “little less hostile.”

“I’m kind of a nerd. I love making funny videos. I’ll get recipes and makeup ideas and hair ideas," she said.

The actor-singer further said, “There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories.”

“But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”