The Weeknd receives fifth Diamond certification for single ‘Earned It’

The Weeknd continues to set new records as his hit number Earned It from Fifty Shades of Grey album has earned a Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Republic Records announced on Thursday that Earned It has received the prestigious honor from the RIAA.

The achievement notably marks the rapper’s fifth Diamond single following generational hits such as The Hills, Starboy [feat. Daft Punk], Blinding Lights, and Can’t Feel My Face.

The Weeknd has now become only the fourth artist to earn five or more Diamond certifications.

The After Hours singer celebrated the achievement with the release of a live video for his track Die For You, which cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Global 200.

The news comes after Earned It earned an Oscar nod for Best Original Song along with the Grammy Best R&B Performance.

On Spotify, Earned It has been streamed 1.2 billion times, adding to the artist’s overall streaming record, making him “the #1 most-listened to artist in the world on Spotify” according to the press release.