Cricket legend Javed Miandad undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karachi on February 17, 2023. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Cricket legend Javed Miandad has been shifted to a hospital in the metropolis after his health deteriorated, family sources confirmed to Geo News Friday.

The legend — famous for his last-ball six against India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup in 1986 — was taken to the medical facility after he "suddenly collapsed", the sources said.

More to follow...