Sunday Jun 12 2022
PCB celebrates Javed Miandad's achievements on birthday

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Javed Miandad plays a shot. — Cricket Australia/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is celebrating cricket legend Javed Miandad's birthday by remembering his triumphs throughout his glittering career.

The cricket coach, commentator and former cricketer, known for his unconventional style of captaincy and batting, has scored a total of 8,832 Test runs and 7,381 ODI runs during his 21 years in national cricket.

Miandad shared the honour of bringing Pakistan its first-ever cricket World Cup in 1992 and became the youngest player to score a double century in Tests.

"The greatest batsman Pakistan has ever produced" as per ESPN, also holds the record for the most consecutive ODI fifties nine times in his entire career.

Miandad was recently inducted to the PCB's Hall of Fame.

